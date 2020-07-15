11031 Missouri Avenue 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking

Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Rarely Available! Must See! Great Location! - Property Id: 304398



$2650 2BR+1BA+Large Balcony+Large Closets.

Full Kitchen with newer granite counter tops, all wood cabinets, gas stove/oven, DW, garbage disposal, and refrigerator. Kitchen has almost to ceiling pantry with an unique "pass through"for dinnerware and glassware; it is one of a kind.

Unit has high ceiling with window A/C and central heat.

Great location minutes to UCLA, Hospitals, Sawtelle Blvd., Brentwood, Santa Monica with trendy shops and good restaurants. Walking distance to Equinox, a high end gym.

Landlord pays water, trash, recycling. 1 parking+street parking. NO PETS. NON SMOKERS.

Serious renters please contact 310-210-7613 or audreytoy@icloud.com for application and appointment for viewing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304398

No Pets Allowed



