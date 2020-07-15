All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

11031 Missouri Avenue 2

11031 Missouri Avenue
Location

11031 Missouri Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Rarely Available! Must See! Great Location! - Property Id: 304398

$2650 2BR+1BA+Large Balcony+Large Closets.
Full Kitchen with newer granite counter tops, all wood cabinets, gas stove/oven, DW, garbage disposal, and refrigerator. Kitchen has almost to ceiling pantry with an unique "pass through"for dinnerware and glassware; it is one of a kind.
Unit has high ceiling with window A/C and central heat.
Great location minutes to UCLA, Hospitals, Sawtelle Blvd., Brentwood, Santa Monica with trendy shops and good restaurants. Walking distance to Equinox, a high end gym.
Landlord pays water, trash, recycling. 1 parking+street parking. NO PETS. NON SMOKERS.
Serious renters please contact 310-210-7613 or audreytoy@icloud.com for application and appointment for viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304398
Property Id 304398

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5870848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11031 Missouri Avenue 2 have any available units?
11031 Missouri Avenue 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11031 Missouri Avenue 2 have?
Some of 11031 Missouri Avenue 2's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11031 Missouri Avenue 2 currently offering any rent specials?
11031 Missouri Avenue 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11031 Missouri Avenue 2 pet-friendly?
No, 11031 Missouri Avenue 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11031 Missouri Avenue 2 offer parking?
Yes, 11031 Missouri Avenue 2 offers parking.
Does 11031 Missouri Avenue 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11031 Missouri Avenue 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11031 Missouri Avenue 2 have a pool?
No, 11031 Missouri Avenue 2 does not have a pool.
Does 11031 Missouri Avenue 2 have accessible units?
No, 11031 Missouri Avenue 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 11031 Missouri Avenue 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11031 Missouri Avenue 2 has units with dishwashers.
