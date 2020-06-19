11020 Hesby Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Truly a one of kind jewel in the areabeautiful and spacious at a great price. Welcome home to Academy Terrace. We are now showing a charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in the heart of the NoHo Arts District available now. This large unit has an open floor plan with a spacious kitchen leading to your dining and living area. Tile floor throughout, laminate wood floor bedrooms. Spacious over-sized sliding mirror closet and walk-in closets. Gorgeous granite counter tops in both kitchen and bath. Stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal. Private outdoor balcony perfect for grill, plants, sitting area. Beautiful LED recessed lighting throughout. Lots of cabinet and storage space. Cable-ready. Intercom system. Central AC/Heat. 1 year lease. Rent: $1,925/mo. Size: 850-880 sqft. Deposit: $1,250-$3,850. (1 assigned garage parking space included. Up to 2 pets allowed with a combined weight of 40 lbs and under at maturity. Cats/small dogs welcomed. Non-smoking. On-site washers/dryers. We cover water, gas, trash, and gardener. After-hours maintenance available. Shown by appointment only. Call 818-832-4551 for more information or requests. Equal Housing Opportunity. www.atnoho.com