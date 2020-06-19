All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:50 PM

11020 Hesby Street

11020 Hesby Street · (818) 832-4551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11020 Hesby Street, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Truly a one of kind jewel in the areabeautiful and spacious at a great price. Welcome home to Academy Terrace. We are now showing a charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in the heart of the NoHo Arts District available now. This large unit has an open floor plan with a spacious kitchen leading to your dining and living area. Tile floor throughout, laminate wood floor bedrooms. Spacious over-sized sliding mirror closet and walk-in closets. Gorgeous granite counter tops in both kitchen and bath. Stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal. Private outdoor balcony perfect for grill, plants, sitting area. Beautiful LED recessed lighting throughout. Lots of cabinet and storage space. Cable-ready. Intercom system. Central AC/Heat. 1 year lease. Rent: $1,925/mo. Size: 850-880 sqft. Deposit: $1,250-$3,850. (1 assigned garage parking space included. Up to 2 pets allowed with a combined weight of 40 lbs and under at maturity. Cats/small dogs welcomed. Non-smoking. On-site washers/dryers. We cover water, gas, trash, and gardener. After-hours maintenance available. Shown by appointment only. Call 818-832-4551 for more information or requests. Equal Housing Opportunity. www.atnoho.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11020 Hesby Street have any available units?
11020 Hesby Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11020 Hesby Street have?
Some of 11020 Hesby Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11020 Hesby Street currently offering any rent specials?
11020 Hesby Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11020 Hesby Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11020 Hesby Street is pet friendly.
Does 11020 Hesby Street offer parking?
Yes, 11020 Hesby Street does offer parking.
Does 11020 Hesby Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11020 Hesby Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11020 Hesby Street have a pool?
No, 11020 Hesby Street does not have a pool.
Does 11020 Hesby Street have accessible units?
No, 11020 Hesby Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11020 Hesby Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11020 Hesby Street has units with dishwashers.
