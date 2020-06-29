1101 West 18TH Street

Amenities

Enter this grand living area through authentic period leaded glass mahogany entry doors. Large windows and an abundance of light are wonderful features of this remodeled apartment with 2 bedrooms & 1 bathrooms. Living room (with exposed beam ceiling) and dining flow seamlessly into the kitchen space with over size granite counters, island stove, island stainless steel stove hood, stainless refrigerator and dishwasher. Bathroom has Carrera style tile, pedestal sinks and large walk in tile shower. Separate Laundry room with Washer /Dryer. Air conditioning and heating system. LED ceiling fans in each bedroom. Wide plank white oak Doors with oiled bronze door levers provide access to all bedrooms, bathrooms and closets. Beautiful original hardwood floors restored to original beauty. This apartment has a private 2nd floor balcony accessed through French doors off the living space.This apartment has a back door which leads down to a private gated patio / yard space.