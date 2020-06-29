All apartments in Los Angeles
1101 West 18TH Street

1101 West 18th Street
Location

1101 West 18th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Pico Union

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Enter this grand living area through authentic period leaded glass mahogany entry doors. Large windows and an abundance of light are wonderful features of this remodeled apartment with 2 bedrooms & 1 bathrooms. Living room (with exposed beam ceiling) and dining flow seamlessly into the kitchen space with over size granite counters, island stove, island stainless steel stove hood, stainless refrigerator and dishwasher. Bathroom has Carrera style tile, pedestal sinks and large walk in tile shower. Separate Laundry room with Washer /Dryer. Air conditioning and heating system. LED ceiling fans in each bedroom. Wide plank white oak Doors with oiled bronze door levers provide access to all bedrooms, bathrooms and closets. Beautiful original hardwood floors restored to original beauty. This apartment has a private 2nd floor balcony accessed through French doors off the living space.This apartment has a back door which leads down to a private gated patio / yard space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 West 18TH Street have any available units?
1101 West 18TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 West 18TH Street have?
Some of 1101 West 18TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 West 18TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1101 West 18TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 West 18TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1101 West 18TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1101 West 18TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1101 West 18TH Street offers parking.
Does 1101 West 18TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1101 West 18TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 West 18TH Street have a pool?
No, 1101 West 18TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1101 West 18TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1101 West 18TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 West 18TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 West 18TH Street has units with dishwashers.

