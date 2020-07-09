All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1100 Wilshire Blvd. #2409.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1100 Wilshire Blvd. #2409
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

1100 Wilshire Blvd. #2409

1100 Wilshire Boulevard · (310) 493-8710
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Downtown Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

1100 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Downtown Los Angeles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1100 Wilshire Blvd. #2409 · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
DOWNTOWN LA 1-BR/ 1-BATH w/ High Ceiling, Bamboo Floor, Central Air, Washer+Dryer, Skyline View, Pool / Spa, Gym, PARKING! - * Spacious, Fully Equipped 1-Bedroom/ 1 Bath
* High-Ceilings and an Inspiring View overlooking Downtown Los Angeles
* Bamboo Floors
* Central Air
* Full Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances Appliances including Oven Range Stove, Refrigerator with Large Freezer, Dishwasher, Microwave, Trash Compactor
* Modern Bathroom Fixtures.
* Carpeted Bedroom with Walk-In Closet
* Covered Parking for both Tenant and Guests (additional Parking available for Lease)
* 24-Hour Security
* State of the Art Fitness Center
* Impressive 17th Floor Sky Deck with Pool, Spa, Barbecue and Fire Pit
* Business Center and Conference Room
* Ground Floor Retail
* Walking Distance to L.A. Live, Staples Center, Outdoor Shopping center FIGat7th, the 7th Street Metro Center, and more!
* Renters Insurance Required

For further information or to arrange a showing please contact Manny at 310.481.0922 or email info@eglproperties.com. After hours, please text Claudia Macias at 310.922.0736/ email- cmacias@eglproperties.com- or contact Merline Martinez via text 310.493.8710/ email- mmartinez@eglproperties.com!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3281580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Wilshire Blvd. #2409 have any available units?
1100 Wilshire Blvd. #2409 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 Wilshire Blvd. #2409 have?
Some of 1100 Wilshire Blvd. #2409's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Wilshire Blvd. #2409 currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Wilshire Blvd. #2409 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Wilshire Blvd. #2409 pet-friendly?
No, 1100 Wilshire Blvd. #2409 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1100 Wilshire Blvd. #2409 offer parking?
Yes, 1100 Wilshire Blvd. #2409 offers parking.
Does 1100 Wilshire Blvd. #2409 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100 Wilshire Blvd. #2409 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Wilshire Blvd. #2409 have a pool?
Yes, 1100 Wilshire Blvd. #2409 has a pool.
Does 1100 Wilshire Blvd. #2409 have accessible units?
No, 1100 Wilshire Blvd. #2409 does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Wilshire Blvd. #2409 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 Wilshire Blvd. #2409 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1100 Wilshire Blvd. #2409?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Magnolia Terrace
14520 Magnolia Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Burnside Residences
600 South Burnside Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity