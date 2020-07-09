1100 Wilshire Blvd. #2409

Amenities
DOWNTOWN LA 1-BR/ 1-BATH w/ High Ceiling, Bamboo Floor, Central Air, Washer+Dryer, Skyline View, Pool / Spa, Gym, PARKING! - * Spacious, Fully Equipped 1-Bedroom/ 1 Bath
* High-Ceilings and an Inspiring View overlooking Downtown Los Angeles
* Bamboo Floors
* Central Air
* Full Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances Appliances including Oven Range Stove, Refrigerator with Large Freezer, Dishwasher, Microwave, Trash Compactor
* Modern Bathroom Fixtures.
* Carpeted Bedroom with Walk-In Closet
* Covered Parking for both Tenant and Guests (additional Parking available for Lease)
* 24-Hour Security
* State of the Art Fitness Center
* Impressive 17th Floor Sky Deck with Pool, Spa, Barbecue and Fire Pit
* Business Center and Conference Room
* Ground Floor Retail
* Walking Distance to L.A. Live, Staples Center, Outdoor Shopping center FIGat7th, the 7th Street Metro Center, and more!
* Renters Insurance Required
For further information or to arrange a showing please contact Manny at 310.481.0922 or email info@eglproperties.com. After hours, please text Claudia Macias at 310.922.0736/ email- cmacias@eglproperties.com- or contact Merline Martinez via text 310.493.8710/ email- mmartinez@eglproperties.com!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3281580)