1100 Wilshire Blvd. #2409

DOWNTOWN LA 1-BR/ 1-BATH w/ High Ceiling, Bamboo Floor, Central Air, Washer+Dryer, Skyline View, Pool / Spa, Gym, PARKING! - * Spacious, Fully Equipped 1-Bedroom/ 1 Bath

* High-Ceilings and an Inspiring View overlooking Downtown Los Angeles

* Bamboo Floors

* Central Air

* Full Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances Appliances including Oven Range Stove, Refrigerator with Large Freezer, Dishwasher, Microwave, Trash Compactor

* Modern Bathroom Fixtures.

* Carpeted Bedroom with Walk-In Closet

* Covered Parking for both Tenant and Guests (additional Parking available for Lease)

* 24-Hour Security

* State of the Art Fitness Center

* Impressive 17th Floor Sky Deck with Pool, Spa, Barbecue and Fire Pit

* Business Center and Conference Room

* Ground Floor Retail

* Walking Distance to L.A. Live, Staples Center, Outdoor Shopping center FIGat7th, the 7th Street Metro Center, and more!

* Renters Insurance Required



No Pets Allowed



