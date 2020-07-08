All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11 21240 S. Western Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11 21240 S. Western Ave
Last updated October 12 2019 at 8:57 AM

11 21240 S. Western Ave

21240 Western Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Harbor Gateway South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

21240 Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90501
Harbor Gateway South

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes is conveniently located in Torrance, California. These newly renovated Apt. Homes are exactly what you are looking in an apartment home! Opportunely situated close to the 405, 110 and 91 freeways and a few minutes from Downtown L.A. the sky is the limit for the entertainment and exploration of Los Angeles. Hollywood, LA Zoo, and many local parks are right in the surrounding areas. The close proximity to LAX Airport will also ensure your vacationing schedule is always on track. Our spacious one and two-bedroom apartment homes will feel just like no other place as it will provide you with serenity & tranquility. Each home features stainless steel appliances, spacious closets, courtyard style apt. community and much, much more. Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes offers simplicity, pleasure, and relaxation. Visit our community today and professional staff will be more than happy to assist you! Welcome Home, we are glad youve selected Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes as your next home.
.

Amenities: Laundry room, BBQ, Pets OK, Breed restrictions may apply.
Appliances: Stove,Fridge, Dishwasher,Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher.
Parking: 1 space Assigned Parking
https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/torrance-1-bed-1-bath/5763/

IT491009 - IT49MC5763

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 21240 S. Western Ave have any available units?
11 21240 S. Western Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 21240 S. Western Ave have?
Some of 11 21240 S. Western Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 21240 S. Western Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11 21240 S. Western Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 21240 S. Western Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 21240 S. Western Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11 21240 S. Western Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11 21240 S. Western Ave offers parking.
Does 11 21240 S. Western Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 21240 S. Western Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 21240 S. Western Ave have a pool?
No, 11 21240 S. Western Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11 21240 S. Western Ave have accessible units?
No, 11 21240 S. Western Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11 21240 S. Western Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 21240 S. Western Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Sublet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Runway
12760 West Millenium Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90094
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College