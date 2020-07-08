11 21240 S. Western Ave

Amenities

Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes is conveniently located in Torrance, California. These newly renovated Apt. Homes are exactly what you are looking in an apartment home! Opportunely situated close to the 405, 110 and 91 freeways and a few minutes from Downtown L.A. the sky is the limit for the entertainment and exploration of Los Angeles. Hollywood, LA Zoo, and many local parks are right in the surrounding areas. The close proximity to LAX Airport will also ensure your vacationing schedule is always on track. Our spacious one and two-bedroom apartment homes will feel just like no other place as it will provide you with serenity & tranquility. Each home features stainless steel appliances, spacious closets, courtyard style apt. community and much, much more. Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes offers simplicity, pleasure, and relaxation. Visit our community today and professional staff will be more than happy to assist you! Welcome Home, we are glad youve selected Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes as your next home.

