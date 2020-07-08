Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10990 Strathmore
Last updated January 21 2020 at 2:37 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10990 Strathmore
10990 Strathmore Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
10990 Strathmore Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
walking distance to UCLA campus. Sublease until August, 2020 with optional renewal of contract with owner.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10990 Strathmore have any available units?
10990 Strathmore doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 10990 Strathmore currently offering any rent specials?
10990 Strathmore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10990 Strathmore pet-friendly?
No, 10990 Strathmore is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 10990 Strathmore offer parking?
No, 10990 Strathmore does not offer parking.
Does 10990 Strathmore have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10990 Strathmore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10990 Strathmore have a pool?
No, 10990 Strathmore does not have a pool.
Does 10990 Strathmore have accessible units?
No, 10990 Strathmore does not have accessible units.
Does 10990 Strathmore have units with dishwashers?
No, 10990 Strathmore does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10990 Strathmore have units with air conditioning?
No, 10990 Strathmore does not have units with air conditioning.
