Los Angeles, CA
10947 Canoga Avenue
Last updated November 2 2019 at 1:38 AM
1 of 37
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10947 Canoga Avenue
10947 Canoga Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10947 Canoga Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth
Amenities
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
For more Information and/or appointment to view call or TEXT 310-999-1650
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 10 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10947 Canoga Avenue have any available units?
10947 Canoga Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10947 Canoga Avenue have?
Some of 10947 Canoga Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10947 Canoga Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10947 Canoga Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10947 Canoga Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10947 Canoga Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 10947 Canoga Avenue offer parking?
No, 10947 Canoga Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10947 Canoga Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10947 Canoga Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10947 Canoga Avenue have a pool?
No, 10947 Canoga Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10947 Canoga Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10947 Canoga Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10947 Canoga Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10947 Canoga Avenue has units with dishwashers.
