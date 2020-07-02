All apartments in Los Angeles
10922 Mather Avenue

10922 Mather Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10922 Mather Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91040
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
Price includes water! Welcome home to this brand new construction 2 bed 2 bath backhouse located on a tranquil street in Sunland-Tujunga. Come enjoy this modern house with all new appliances. Light and bright floor plan features living / dining room with laminate floors and new windows drenching rooms with light. New kitchen equipped with quartz counter tops and ample cabinetry. Brand new appliances include dishwasher, stove and washer and dryer. House also features: recessed lights, central AC, new copper plumbing, private entrance fenced off from front house for complete privacy. Great size backyard ideal for entertaining. Street parking only. Stop by, fall in love and make it yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10922 Mather Avenue have any available units?
10922 Mather Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10922 Mather Avenue have?
Some of 10922 Mather Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10922 Mather Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10922 Mather Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10922 Mather Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10922 Mather Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10922 Mather Avenue offer parking?
No, 10922 Mather Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10922 Mather Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10922 Mather Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10922 Mather Avenue have a pool?
No, 10922 Mather Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10922 Mather Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10922 Mather Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10922 Mather Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10922 Mather Avenue has units with dishwashers.

