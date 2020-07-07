10920 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Traditional 3 bed/2.75 bath townhouse unit within corner duplex w/ only one common wall. Feels like your own home w/ incredible character throughout. Natural light fills LR w/ vaulted wood-beamed ceiling, stacked-stone finished fireplace w/ sconces & double french doors to front & enclosed backyard area w/ sunny patio. FDR w/ wainscoting & built-in corner hutch. Sun-filled updated kitchen w/ granite countertops, contemporary tiled flooring, gas range/oven & built-in microwave, pantry closet & laundry area opening to back patio. 1 bedroom/den downstairs (no closet) w/ remodeled en-suite 3/4 bathroom. Upstairs includes spacious master suite w/ treetop views, vaulted wood-beamed ceiling, walk-in closet & updated full bath w/ dual basins & quartz countertop. 3rd bedroom upstairs w/ ensuite updated 3/4 bath & city views. Hardwood flooring thruout. Unit includes detached garage w/ backyard access. Ideal proximity to Westwood Blvd. restaurants & retail. Fairburn Elem. Avail 12/1!