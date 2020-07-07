All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10920 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue

10920 W Massachusetts Ave · No Longer Available
Location

10920 W Massachusetts Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Traditional 3 bed/2.75 bath townhouse unit within corner duplex w/ only one common wall. Feels like your own home w/ incredible character throughout. Natural light fills LR w/ vaulted wood-beamed ceiling, stacked-stone finished fireplace w/ sconces & double french doors to front & enclosed backyard area w/ sunny patio. FDR w/ wainscoting & built-in corner hutch. Sun-filled updated kitchen w/ granite countertops, contemporary tiled flooring, gas range/oven & built-in microwave, pantry closet & laundry area opening to back patio. 1 bedroom/den downstairs (no closet) w/ remodeled en-suite 3/4 bathroom. Upstairs includes spacious master suite w/ treetop views, vaulted wood-beamed ceiling, walk-in closet & updated full bath w/ dual basins & quartz countertop. 3rd bedroom upstairs w/ ensuite updated 3/4 bath & city views. Hardwood flooring thruout. Unit includes detached garage w/ backyard access. Ideal proximity to Westwood Blvd. restaurants & retail. Fairburn Elem. Avail 12/1!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10920 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue have any available units?
10920 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10920 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue have?
Some of 10920 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10920 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10920 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10920 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10920 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10920 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10920 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue offers parking.
Does 10920 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10920 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10920 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue have a pool?
No, 10920 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10920 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10920 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10920 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10920 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue has units with dishwashers.

