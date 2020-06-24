Rent Calculator
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM
10910 Avalon Blvd
10910 Avalon Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10910 Avalon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90059
Congress Southeast
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
$1950 2-Bed 1-Bath Avalon apts. - Section 8 O.K. - Property Id: 217007
***Newly Renovated in August***
***Section 8 O.K.***
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217007
Property Id 217007
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5519968)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10910 Avalon Blvd have any available units?
10910 Avalon Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 10910 Avalon Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
10910 Avalon Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10910 Avalon Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 10910 Avalon Blvd is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 10910 Avalon Blvd offer parking?
No, 10910 Avalon Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 10910 Avalon Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10910 Avalon Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10910 Avalon Blvd have a pool?
No, 10910 Avalon Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 10910 Avalon Blvd have accessible units?
No, 10910 Avalon Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 10910 Avalon Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10910 Avalon Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10910 Avalon Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 10910 Avalon Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
