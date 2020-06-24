All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10910 Avalon Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10910 Avalon Blvd
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

10910 Avalon Blvd

10910 Avalon Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10910 Avalon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90059
Congress Southeast

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
$1950 2-Bed 1-Bath Avalon apts. - Section 8 O.K. - Property Id: 217007

***Newly Renovated in August***

***Section 8 O.K.***
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217007
Property Id 217007

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5519968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10910 Avalon Blvd have any available units?
10910 Avalon Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 10910 Avalon Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
10910 Avalon Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10910 Avalon Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 10910 Avalon Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10910 Avalon Blvd offer parking?
No, 10910 Avalon Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 10910 Avalon Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10910 Avalon Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10910 Avalon Blvd have a pool?
No, 10910 Avalon Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 10910 Avalon Blvd have accessible units?
No, 10910 Avalon Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 10910 Avalon Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10910 Avalon Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10910 Avalon Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 10910 Avalon Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College