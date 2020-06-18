10906 South Vermont Avenue - 3.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

***MANAGERS SPECIAL***1 MONTH FREE RENT(PENDING APPROVED APPLICATION)!!! Cozy one bedroom in Los Angeles. New flooring and Freshly painted throughout for a nice clean touch. Plenty of closet space for all your needs.



***For Your Safety & Ours This Property Is Equipped With a "Self-Showing" Feature. To Adhere to The Safety Regulations & Social Distancing Order You May register To View Via Our Website At Harborpm.com after a very easy 3 min process you will have scheduled your showing at your own convenience and will receive a code to the lock box at the property.****



****Once You Have Seen The Property You Are Eligible To Apply Via The Website As Well, Or You Can Also Email Gabby or Christina at Christina@harborpm.com/Gabby@harborpm.com & We Will Be Happy To Email You Copy Of Our Paper Application To Rent.*****



*No Pets

*You must see the property prior to applying.