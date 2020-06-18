All apartments in Los Angeles
10906 South Vermont Avenue - 3.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

10906 South Vermont Avenue - 3

10906 South Vermont Avenue · (310) 294-8722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10906 South Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90044
Congress Southeast

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***MANAGERS SPECIAL***1 MONTH FREE RENT(PENDING APPROVED APPLICATION)!!! Cozy one bedroom in Los Angeles. New flooring and Freshly painted throughout for a nice clean touch. Plenty of closet space for all your needs.

***For Your Safety & Ours This Property Is Equipped With a "Self-Showing" Feature. To Adhere to The Safety Regulations & Social Distancing Order You May register To View Via Our Website At Harborpm.com after a very easy 3 min process you will have scheduled your showing at your own convenience and will receive a code to the lock box at the property.****

****Once You Have Seen The Property You Are Eligible To Apply Via The Website As Well, Or You Can Also Email Gabby or Christina at Christina@harborpm.com/Gabby@harborpm.com & We Will Be Happy To Email You Copy Of Our Paper Application To Rent.*****

*No Pets
*You must see the property prior to applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 10906 South Vermont Avenue - 3 have any available units?
10906 South Vermont Avenue - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 10906 South Vermont Avenue - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
10906 South Vermont Avenue - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10906 South Vermont Avenue - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 10906 South Vermont Avenue - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10906 South Vermont Avenue - 3 offer parking?
No, 10906 South Vermont Avenue - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 10906 South Vermont Avenue - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10906 South Vermont Avenue - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10906 South Vermont Avenue - 3 have a pool?
No, 10906 South Vermont Avenue - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 10906 South Vermont Avenue - 3 have accessible units?
No, 10906 South Vermont Avenue - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 10906 South Vermont Avenue - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10906 South Vermont Avenue - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10906 South Vermont Avenue - 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10906 South Vermont Avenue - 3 does not have units with air conditioning.

