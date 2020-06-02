10906 Riverside Dr

Amenities

parking air conditioning some paid utils range refrigerator

One bedroom apartment free standing - Property Id: 127445



Spacious One Bedroom unit attached to a commercial space. Hard wood and tile floors. One bath. Window A/C. One parking. No laundry on site. Brand new stove and refrigerator.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127445

No Pets Allowed



