10906 Riverside Dr

10906 Riverside Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91602 Greater Toluca Lake
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
One bedroom apartment free standing - Property Id: 127445
Spacious One Bedroom unit attached to a commercial space. Hard wood and tile floors. One bath. Window A/C. One parking. No laundry on site. Brand new stove and refrigerator. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127445 Property Id 127445
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
