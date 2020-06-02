All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10906 Riverside Dr
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

10906 Riverside Dr

10906 Riverside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10906 Riverside Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Greater Toluca Lake

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
One bedroom apartment free standing - Property Id: 127445

Spacious One Bedroom unit attached to a commercial space. Hard wood and tile floors. One bath. Window A/C. One parking. No laundry on site. Brand new stove and refrigerator.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127445
Property Id 127445

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4936562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10906 Riverside Dr have any available units?
10906 Riverside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10906 Riverside Dr have?
Some of 10906 Riverside Dr's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10906 Riverside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10906 Riverside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10906 Riverside Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10906 Riverside Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10906 Riverside Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10906 Riverside Dr offers parking.
Does 10906 Riverside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10906 Riverside Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10906 Riverside Dr have a pool?
No, 10906 Riverside Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10906 Riverside Dr have accessible units?
No, 10906 Riverside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10906 Riverside Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10906 Riverside Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
