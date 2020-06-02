All apartments in Los Angeles
10900 Blix Street Unit 4

10900 Blix Street · No Longer Available
Location

10900 Blix Street, Los Angeles, CA 91602
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Charming, UNFURNISHED, 1 BEDROOM, 1-BATHROOM APARTMENT on the quiet Mid-Town North Hollywood neighborhood in North Hollywood.

The well-ventilated and bright interior features include polished hardwood floors and carpeted bedroom, large windows with blinds, and recessed lighting. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with glossy granite countertop and fine cabinets/drawers with ample storage space. There is a built-in closet in its comfy bedroom. The bathroom is furnished with a vanity cabinet and a shower/tub combo enclosed in an aluminum-framed sliding glass panel. A shared-coin-operated washer and dryer are available. The unit has installed ceiling fans, wall air conditioning, and wall heating for climate control. Its exterior has a common patio.

It also comes with 1-car assigned, covered carport; $200 fee for a second car.

Small dogs or cats are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited on the property.

This apartment is close to Universal Studio!

Tenant pays electricity, cable, internet, gas, water, trash, and sewage.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Woodridge Park, North Hollywood Park, Weddington Park, and Whitnall Highway Park.

Walk Score: 81

Bus lines:
237 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
224 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
501 Metro Express Line - 0.2 mile
156/656 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile

Rail lines:
Metro Red Line (802) - 1.0 mile

(RLNE5436783)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10900 Blix Street Unit 4 have any available units?
10900 Blix Street Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10900 Blix Street Unit 4 have?
Some of 10900 Blix Street Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10900 Blix Street Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
10900 Blix Street Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10900 Blix Street Unit 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10900 Blix Street Unit 4 is pet friendly.
Does 10900 Blix Street Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 10900 Blix Street Unit 4 offers parking.
Does 10900 Blix Street Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10900 Blix Street Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10900 Blix Street Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 10900 Blix Street Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 10900 Blix Street Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 10900 Blix Street Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 10900 Blix Street Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10900 Blix Street Unit 4 does not have units with dishwashers.

