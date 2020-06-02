10900 Blix Street Unit 4

Amenities

Charming, UNFURNISHED, 1 BEDROOM, 1-BATHROOM APARTMENT on the quiet Mid-Town North Hollywood neighborhood in North Hollywood.



The well-ventilated and bright interior features include polished hardwood floors and carpeted bedroom, large windows with blinds, and recessed lighting. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with glossy granite countertop and fine cabinets/drawers with ample storage space. There is a built-in closet in its comfy bedroom. The bathroom is furnished with a vanity cabinet and a shower/tub combo enclosed in an aluminum-framed sliding glass panel. A shared-coin-operated washer and dryer are available. The unit has installed ceiling fans, wall air conditioning, and wall heating for climate control. Its exterior has a common patio.



It also comes with 1-car assigned, covered carport; $200 fee for a second car.



Small dogs or cats are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited on the property.



This apartment is close to Universal Studio!



Tenant pays electricity, cable, internet, gas, water, trash, and sewage.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Woodridge Park, North Hollywood Park, Weddington Park, and Whitnall Highway Park.



Walk Score: 81



Bus lines:

237 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

224 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

501 Metro Express Line - 0.2 mile

156/656 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile



Rail lines:

Metro Red Line (802) - 1.0 mile



