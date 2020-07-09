Rent Calculator
Los Angeles, CA
109 ST HURRICANE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:32 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
109 ST HURRICANE
109 Hurricane Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
109 Hurricane Street, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 109 ST HURRICANE have any available units?
109 ST HURRICANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 109 ST HURRICANE currently offering any rent specials?
109 ST HURRICANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 ST HURRICANE pet-friendly?
No, 109 ST HURRICANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 109 ST HURRICANE offer parking?
Yes, 109 ST HURRICANE offers parking.
Does 109 ST HURRICANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 ST HURRICANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 ST HURRICANE have a pool?
No, 109 ST HURRICANE does not have a pool.
Does 109 ST HURRICANE have accessible units?
No, 109 ST HURRICANE does not have accessible units.
Does 109 ST HURRICANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 ST HURRICANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 ST HURRICANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 ST HURRICANE does not have units with air conditioning.
