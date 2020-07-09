All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:32 AM

109 ST HURRICANE

109 Hurricane Street · No Longer Available
Location

109 Hurricane Street, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 ST HURRICANE have any available units?
109 ST HURRICANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 109 ST HURRICANE currently offering any rent specials?
109 ST HURRICANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 ST HURRICANE pet-friendly?
No, 109 ST HURRICANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 109 ST HURRICANE offer parking?
Yes, 109 ST HURRICANE offers parking.
Does 109 ST HURRICANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 ST HURRICANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 ST HURRICANE have a pool?
No, 109 ST HURRICANE does not have a pool.
Does 109 ST HURRICANE have accessible units?
No, 109 ST HURRICANE does not have accessible units.
Does 109 ST HURRICANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 ST HURRICANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 ST HURRICANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 ST HURRICANE does not have units with air conditioning.

