Los Angeles, CA
1089 West 30th Street
Last updated December 8 2019 at 1:54 AM

1089 West 30th Street

1089 West 30th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1089 West 30th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This is a one-bedroom 2-bathroom house is perfect for 2-4 people.
Great Location a block from USC Village and Campus. Includes 1 gated parking space.

*Rent does not represent a monthly rental amount but rather the total rent due for the rental period divided by the number of installments within such period. There will be no proration of rent for the first or last month of the term.

California DRE#02092585

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1089 West 30th Street have any available units?
1089 West 30th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1089 West 30th Street have?
Some of 1089 West 30th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1089 West 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1089 West 30th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1089 West 30th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1089 West 30th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1089 West 30th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1089 West 30th Street offers parking.
Does 1089 West 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1089 West 30th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1089 West 30th Street have a pool?
No, 1089 West 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1089 West 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 1089 West 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1089 West 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1089 West 30th Street has units with dishwashers.
