Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible courtyard elevator gym parking

STEVE of Angels Realtyproudly presents:The Bloomberg @ Toluca LakeNew Complex3 Beds/ 2 Baths$ 3420.001st Month Rent FREE!!!Approximately 1394 Sq. Ft.www.angelsrealty.net1 (818) 577-8499steve@angelsrealty.netLocation! Location!! Location!!!Near Universal StudiosHollywoodThe Metro Orange LineVentura Blvd. and all it has to offerMarkets and RestaurantsExterior Amenities:Gated and SecureLush Gardens in CourtyardElevatorManager On-SiteFitness GymSubterranean Parking Space (Tandem)Handicap AccessibleInterior Features:Natural LightOpen Floor PlanLVC FlooringThick Base/Crown MouldingsCentral Air/HeatQuartz Counters in KitchenStainless Steel Appliances Includes:Refrigerator/FreezerDishwasherGas Oven/StoveBuilt-in MicrowaveSink DisposalDual Aluminum Sink BasinsCustom CabinetrySoft-Close Cabinets/DrawersPantryStackable Front Loading Full Size Washer/DryerFrost Glass Bathroom DoorSensor Lighting in BathroomsGlass Enclosed Showers and Tub w/ Marble TilesMedicine CabinetQuartz Counters in BathroomsLinen Closets in BathroomRain Shower FaucetsDouble Pane WindowsMirror Closet w/OrganizerWalk-in ClosetsCarpeting in BedroomsBalcony Off MasterNew Fixtures w/ Dim SwitchesExquisite ViewsLarge Living RoomPre-WiredSmall Pet Welcome w/ $ 500.00 Pet Deposit and $ 50.00 Pet RentSo what are you waiting for?Contact STEVE and start settle-in!You may call as late as you like. Don



Terms: One Year Lease, Security Deposit, Fee Payor: Landlord,