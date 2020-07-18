10834 Encino Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91344 Granada Hills
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HOUSE 4 RENT - Property Id: 111349
2 bd-2 full bath- small backyard - Open floor Kitchen. Centeral AC / Heater. Walking distance to Granda Hills Main streets and shopping center. No Garage Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111349 Property Id 111349
(RLNE4811786)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
