10834 ENCINO AVE.
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

10834 ENCINO AVE.

10834 Encino Ave · No Longer Available
Location

10834 Encino Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
air conditioning
refrigerator
HOUSE 4 RENT - Property Id: 111349

2 bd-2 full bath- small backyard - Open floor Kitchen.
Centeral AC / Heater. Walking distance to Granda Hills Main streets and shopping center.
No Garage
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111349
Property Id 111349

(RLNE4811786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10834 ENCINO AVE. have any available units?
10834 ENCINO AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10834 ENCINO AVE. have?
Some of 10834 ENCINO AVE.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10834 ENCINO AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
10834 ENCINO AVE. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10834 ENCINO AVE. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10834 ENCINO AVE. is pet friendly.
Does 10834 ENCINO AVE. offer parking?
No, 10834 ENCINO AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 10834 ENCINO AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10834 ENCINO AVE. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10834 ENCINO AVE. have a pool?
No, 10834 ENCINO AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 10834 ENCINO AVE. have accessible units?
No, 10834 ENCINO AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 10834 ENCINO AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10834 ENCINO AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
