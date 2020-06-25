10830 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator

Enjoy a life of luxury and sophistication. The light-filled living room with fireplace and formal dining room features marble flooring, high ceilings and French doors leading to a generous terrace with views to the Corridor. Foodies and those who entertain will love the open-plan chef's kitchen equipped with top-of-the-line Viking appliances and solid wood cabinetry. The Master Suite features polished wood flooring; fireplace; en-suite bathroom with inlaid marble tiling; French doors and a large walk-in closet. The additional bedroom features polished wood flooring, en-suite bathroom and two closets. Additional amenities include informal dining area, washer & dryer, security system, network wiring, ample storage and an additional ~ bathroom.