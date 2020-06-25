All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10830 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10830 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue
Last updated April 10 2019 at 5:44 PM

10830 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue

10830 W Massachusetts Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10830 W Massachusetts Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
Enjoy a life of luxury and sophistication. The light-filled living room with fireplace and formal dining room features marble flooring, high ceilings and French doors leading to a generous terrace with views to the Corridor. Foodies and those who entertain will love the open-plan chef's kitchen equipped with top-of-the-line Viking appliances and solid wood cabinetry. The Master Suite features polished wood flooring; fireplace; en-suite bathroom with inlaid marble tiling; French doors and a large walk-in closet. The additional bedroom features polished wood flooring, en-suite bathroom and two closets. Additional amenities include informal dining area, washer & dryer, security system, network wiring, ample storage and an additional ~ bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10830 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue have any available units?
10830 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10830 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue have?
Some of 10830 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10830 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10830 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10830 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10830 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10830 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue offer parking?
No, 10830 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10830 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10830 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10830 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue have a pool?
No, 10830 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10830 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10830 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10830 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10830 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Renaissance Tower Apartments
501 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College