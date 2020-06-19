All apartments in Los Angeles
10826 Morrison St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

10826 Morrison St

10826 Morrison Street · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10826 Morrison Street, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! or Call us (425) 321 0364

Attractive, unfurnished, townhouse home property rental is located in the dynamic Mid-Town North Hollywood neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Features include:
· Bright and airy interior with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms
· Interior: hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, and many windows
· 2-car attached garage of assigned and permitted parking ($50 fee)
· The lovely kitchen has fine white-painted cabinets and drawers with ample storage space, and stainless steel appliances such as oven/range with hood and two-door refrigerator.
· Built-in closets in the bedrooms
· In-unit washer and dryer
· Elegant bathroom with vanity cabinet surmounted by a framed mirror and a shower/tub combo
· Smoking is prohibited in the property.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=hpEhAgkUrZQ

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk score: 83. Located in a very walkable area so most errands can be done easily on foot.

Nearby parks: North Hollywood Park, North Hollywood Park, and Woodbridge Park.

Bus lines:
237/656 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
224 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile
501 Metro Express Line - 0.3 mile
183 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile

Rail lines:
Metro Red Line (802) - 0.8 mile

(RLNE5726461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10826 Morrison St have any available units?
10826 Morrison St has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10826 Morrison St have?
Some of 10826 Morrison St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10826 Morrison St currently offering any rent specials?
10826 Morrison St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10826 Morrison St pet-friendly?
No, 10826 Morrison St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10826 Morrison St offer parking?
Yes, 10826 Morrison St does offer parking.
Does 10826 Morrison St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10826 Morrison St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10826 Morrison St have a pool?
No, 10826 Morrison St does not have a pool.
Does 10826 Morrison St have accessible units?
No, 10826 Morrison St does not have accessible units.
Does 10826 Morrison St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10826 Morrison St does not have units with dishwashers.
