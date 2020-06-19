10826 Morrison St

Amenities
Attractive, unfurnished, townhouse home property rental is located in the dynamic Mid-Town North Hollywood neighborhood in Los Angeles.
Features include:
· Bright and airy interior with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms
· Interior: hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, and many windows
· 2-car attached garage of assigned and permitted parking ($50 fee)
· The lovely kitchen has fine white-painted cabinets and drawers with ample storage space, and stainless steel appliances such as oven/range with hood and two-door refrigerator.
· Built-in closets in the bedrooms
· In-unit washer and dryer
· Elegant bathroom with vanity cabinet surmounted by a framed mirror and a shower/tub combo
· Smoking is prohibited in the property.
This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=hpEhAgkUrZQ
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Walk score: 83. Located in a very walkable area so most errands can be done easily on foot.
Nearby parks: North Hollywood Park, North Hollywood Park, and Woodbridge Park.
Bus lines:
237/656 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
224 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile
501 Metro Express Line - 0.3 mile
183 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile
Rail lines:
Metro Red Line (802) - 0.8 mile
