10826 Morrison St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors 24hr maintenance garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! or Call us (425) 321 0364



Attractive, unfurnished, townhouse home property rental is located in the dynamic Mid-Town North Hollywood neighborhood in Los Angeles.



Features include:

· Bright and airy interior with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms

· Interior: hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, and many windows

· 2-car attached garage of assigned and permitted parking ($50 fee)

· The lovely kitchen has fine white-painted cabinets and drawers with ample storage space, and stainless steel appliances such as oven/range with hood and two-door refrigerator.

· Built-in closets in the bedrooms

· In-unit washer and dryer

· Elegant bathroom with vanity cabinet surmounted by a framed mirror and a shower/tub combo

· Smoking is prohibited in the property.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=hpEhAgkUrZQ



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk score: 83. Located in a very walkable area so most errands can be done easily on foot.



Nearby parks: North Hollywood Park, North Hollywood Park, and Woodbridge Park.



Bus lines:

237/656 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

224 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile

501 Metro Express Line - 0.3 mile

183 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile



Rail lines:

Metro Red Line (802) - 0.8 mile



(RLNE5726461)