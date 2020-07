10809 Hartsook St 2

Amenities

Unit 2 Available 09/02/20 FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 316857



PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES



PLEASE NOTE THAT THERE ARE TWO HOMES ON THE LOT AND THIS HOME IS THE REAR PROPERTY ON THE LOT, HOWEVER THERE ARE NO SHARED WALLS BETWEEN THE TWO HOMES.



THIS IS A FULLY-FURNISHED HOME AVAILABLE ON A MONTHLY BASIS PER THE BELOW RATES WHICH VARY BY SEASON. FOLLOWING ARE THE MONTHLY RATES BY SEASON:



- SPRING (FEB to MAY): $2,880/month

- SUMMER (JUN, JUL, AUG): $3,200/month

- FALL (SEP, OCT): $2,720/month

- WINTER (NOV, DEC, JAN): $2,800/month



Every ZANOZA home is fully furnished and includes:

- 24/7 CUSTOMER SUPPORT VIA TEXT, EMAIL OR PHONE

- ON-CALL HANDYMAN

- FULL KITCHEN STOCKED WITH ALL ESSENTIALS, FROM COFFEE TO COOKWARE

- BRAND NEW LUXURY TOWELS, LINENS AND BEDDING

- BATHROOM ESSENTIALS

- OUTDOOR BBQ GRILL

- OUTDOOR FURNITURE

- WASHER/DRYER

- ROKU HD TVS WITH NETFLIX & AMAZON PRIME STREAMING

- HIGH-SPEED WIFI

- PETS WELCOME (With Additional fee)

