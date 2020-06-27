Rent Calculator
Last updated April 22 2020 at 2:07 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10800 WILSHIRE
10800 Wilshire Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Los Angeles
Westwood
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
10800 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10800 WILSHIRE have any available units?
10800 WILSHIRE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 10800 WILSHIRE currently offering any rent specials?
10800 WILSHIRE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10800 WILSHIRE pet-friendly?
No, 10800 WILSHIRE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 10800 WILSHIRE offer parking?
No, 10800 WILSHIRE does not offer parking.
Does 10800 WILSHIRE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10800 WILSHIRE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10800 WILSHIRE have a pool?
No, 10800 WILSHIRE does not have a pool.
Does 10800 WILSHIRE have accessible units?
No, 10800 WILSHIRE does not have accessible units.
Does 10800 WILSHIRE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10800 WILSHIRE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10800 WILSHIRE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10800 WILSHIRE does not have units with air conditioning.
