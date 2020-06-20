Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
108 N Hudson Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
108 N Hudson Ave
108 North Hudson Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
108 North Hudson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
just minutes to Larchmont Village eateries, shops, cafs, and farmers market.
quiet 8-unit complex
controlled access, pet-friendly
famed Wilshire Country Club just blocks away
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 108 N Hudson Ave have any available units?
108 N Hudson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 108 N Hudson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
108 N Hudson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 N Hudson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 N Hudson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 108 N Hudson Ave offer parking?
No, 108 N Hudson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 108 N Hudson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 N Hudson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 N Hudson Ave have a pool?
No, 108 N Hudson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 108 N Hudson Ave have accessible units?
No, 108 N Hudson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 108 N Hudson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 N Hudson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 N Hudson Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 N Hudson Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
