Last updated July 3 2019 at 9:57 AM
1 of 33
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10793 Ashton Avenue
10793 Ashton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
10793 Ashton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10793 Ashton Avenue have any available units?
10793 Ashton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 10793 Ashton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10793 Ashton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10793 Ashton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10793 Ashton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 10793 Ashton Avenue offer parking?
No, 10793 Ashton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10793 Ashton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10793 Ashton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10793 Ashton Avenue have a pool?
No, 10793 Ashton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10793 Ashton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10793 Ashton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10793 Ashton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10793 Ashton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10793 Ashton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10793 Ashton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
