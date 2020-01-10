Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1079 W.25th Street
Last updated November 23 2019 at 1:08 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1079 W.25th Street
1079 W 25th St
·
No Longer Available
Location
1079 W 25th St, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Please text the agent with any question.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1079 W.25th Street have any available units?
1079 W.25th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1079 W.25th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1079 W.25th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1079 W.25th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1079 W.25th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1079 W.25th Street offer parking?
No, 1079 W.25th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1079 W.25th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1079 W.25th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1079 W.25th Street have a pool?
No, 1079 W.25th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1079 W.25th Street have accessible units?
No, 1079 W.25th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1079 W.25th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1079 W.25th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1079 W.25th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1079 W.25th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
