All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1079 W.25th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1079 W.25th Street
Last updated November 23 2019 at 1:08 AM

1079 W.25th Street

1079 W 25th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Coastal San Pedro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1079 W 25th St, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Please text the agent with any question.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1079 W.25th Street have any available units?
1079 W.25th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1079 W.25th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1079 W.25th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1079 W.25th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1079 W.25th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1079 W.25th Street offer parking?
No, 1079 W.25th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1079 W.25th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1079 W.25th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1079 W.25th Street have a pool?
No, 1079 W.25th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1079 W.25th Street have accessible units?
No, 1079 W.25th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1079 W.25th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1079 W.25th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1079 W.25th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1079 W.25th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Clarington Court
3475 Clarington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College