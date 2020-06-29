All apartments in Los Angeles
10758 Variel Ave
Last updated December 14 2019 at 8:11 AM

10758 Variel Ave

10758 Variel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10758 Variel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
$1400.00/mo, $1000.00 security deposit. Studio Apartment. Internet and water are included. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. Please Contact Me At 419-776-6583.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10758 Variel Ave have any available units?
10758 Variel Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 10758 Variel Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10758 Variel Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10758 Variel Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10758 Variel Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10758 Variel Ave offer parking?
No, 10758 Variel Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10758 Variel Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10758 Variel Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10758 Variel Ave have a pool?
No, 10758 Variel Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10758 Variel Ave have accessible units?
No, 10758 Variel Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10758 Variel Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10758 Variel Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10758 Variel Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10758 Variel Ave has units with air conditioning.

