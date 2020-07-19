10744 Lawler St

Amenities

Hi everyone. Looking for someone or two people to sublet my 2 bed/2 bath apartment in Palms, Los Angeles. 4 MONTH LEASE (Move in AUGUST 2020 - End of Nov 2020) You can always resign a lease with the leasing agency if you love it after 4 months.



Price: $2380 (there is one master bedroom with bath included, we split it 1280 and 1100 between )



Included:

2 bedroom

2 bath

Updated kitchen: nice countertop, updated appliances, gas stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal

Balcony

Garage parking (2 spots)

Dishwasher

Garbage disposal

Garage storage

Laundry in garage of complex

Ceiling fan

Fire place

Central heat/air



Note: Not moving because we do not like apartment. Both lost our jobs due to COVID and moving into cheaper alternatives.