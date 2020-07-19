All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10744 Lawler St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10744 Lawler St
Last updated July 2 2020 at 8:43 AM

10744 Lawler St

10744 Lawler Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mar Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10744 Lawler Street, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mar Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Hi everyone. Looking for someone or two people to sublet my 2 bed/2 bath apartment in Palms, Los Angeles. 4 MONTH LEASE (Move in AUGUST 2020 - End of Nov 2020) You can always resign a lease with the leasing agency if you love it after 4 months.

Price: $2380 (there is one master bedroom with bath included, we split it 1280 and 1100 between )

Included:
2 bedroom
2 bath
Updated kitchen: nice countertop, updated appliances, gas stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal
Balcony
Garage parking (2 spots)
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Garage storage
Laundry in garage of complex
Ceiling fan
Fire place
Central heat/air

Note: Not moving because we do not like apartment. Both lost our jobs due to COVID and moving into cheaper alternatives.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10744 Lawler St have any available units?
10744 Lawler St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10744 Lawler St have?
Some of 10744 Lawler St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10744 Lawler St currently offering any rent specials?
10744 Lawler St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10744 Lawler St pet-friendly?
No, 10744 Lawler St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10744 Lawler St offer parking?
Yes, 10744 Lawler St offers parking.
Does 10744 Lawler St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10744 Lawler St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10744 Lawler St have a pool?
No, 10744 Lawler St does not have a pool.
Does 10744 Lawler St have accessible units?
No, 10744 Lawler St does not have accessible units.
Does 10744 Lawler St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10744 Lawler St has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 10744 Lawler St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Mark Twain
4251 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity