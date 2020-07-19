10744 Lawler St

Amenities
Hi everyone. Looking for someone or two people to sublet my 2 bed/2 bath apartment in Palms, Los Angeles. 4 MONTH LEASE (Move in AUGUST 2020 - End of Nov 2020) You can always resign a lease with the leasing agency if you love it after 4 months.
Price: $2380 (there is one master bedroom with bath included, we split it 1280 and 1100 between )
Included:
2 bedroom
2 bath
Updated kitchen: nice countertop, updated appliances, gas stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal
Balcony
Garage parking (2 spots)
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Garage storage
Laundry in garage of complex
Ceiling fan
Fire place
Central heat/air
Note: Not moving because we do not like apartment. Both lost our jobs due to COVID and moving into cheaper alternatives.