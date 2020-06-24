All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10734 Springfield Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10734 Springfield Ave.
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

10734 Springfield Ave.

10734 Springfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10734 Springfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Northridge

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
-

(RLNE4706300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10734 Springfield Ave. have any available units?
10734 Springfield Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 10734 Springfield Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
10734 Springfield Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10734 Springfield Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 10734 Springfield Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10734 Springfield Ave. offer parking?
No, 10734 Springfield Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 10734 Springfield Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10734 Springfield Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10734 Springfield Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 10734 Springfield Ave. has a pool.
Does 10734 Springfield Ave. have accessible units?
No, 10734 Springfield Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 10734 Springfield Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10734 Springfield Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10734 Springfield Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10734 Springfield Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Cloverdale
430 South Cloverdale Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College