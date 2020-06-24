Rent Calculator
10734 Springfield Ave.
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM
10734 Springfield Ave.
10734 Springfield Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
10734 Springfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Northridge
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
-
(RLNE4706300)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10734 Springfield Ave. have any available units?
10734 Springfield Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 10734 Springfield Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
10734 Springfield Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10734 Springfield Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 10734 Springfield Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 10734 Springfield Ave. offer parking?
No, 10734 Springfield Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 10734 Springfield Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10734 Springfield Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10734 Springfield Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 10734 Springfield Ave. has a pool.
Does 10734 Springfield Ave. have accessible units?
No, 10734 Springfield Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 10734 Springfield Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10734 Springfield Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10734 Springfield Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10734 Springfield Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
