Los Angeles, CA
10670 Ayres Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

10670 Ayres Avenue

10670 Ayres Avenue · (310) 975-4064
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10670 Ayres Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1BR · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Super Bright Lower Corner 1BR + Chef Kitchen Brand New Appliances with Gorgeous Hardwood Floors and tons of windows. Brand new Fridge and Range!! Tons of Natural Light. Large and restored full bathroom. Walk out your front door and the new Google Pavillion Campus is across the street! Super high walk score. Walking distance to amazing restaurants and bars on Pico Blvd. Super central location in LA and ultra modern inside! Assigned parking for 1. Permitted and designated street parking zone through the city of West LA. Plush and updated gorgeous green spaces in common area. If you are moving from NYC, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Orange County, San Diego, Chicago, Washington DC, New York, Austin, Dallas, Boston, or any other major metro area, this is one of the best locations you can move to in LA in terms of proximity to every city. Major freeway access close by to all metro areas. 12 month lease only. OAC. Laundry On-site.

Professional Leasing Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text preferred on initial contact for efficiency purposes)

Local Employers:

SnapChat, Disney, NBC, Honest Company, Microsoft, Facebook, Google, Sony, NetFlix, Kaiser, Chase, Wells Fargo, City National Bank, Disney, NBC Universal, CBS, Electronic Arts Inc., Pop Media Group, Doner, Viacom, Paramount Pictures, Sunset Bronson Studios, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, YouTube, Nike, Equinox, Tesla, and many more!

Text only to Brian 310-975-4064 for more information and showings. Building is professionally managed.

Terms:

12 month lease
On Approved Credit

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/10670-ayres-ave-los-angeles-ca-90064-usa-unit-1br/40de399a-e646-4651-90ff-4246ec2eba77

(RLNE5741446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10670 Ayres Avenue have any available units?
10670 Ayres Avenue has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10670 Ayres Avenue have?
Some of 10670 Ayres Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10670 Ayres Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10670 Ayres Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10670 Ayres Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10670 Ayres Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10670 Ayres Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10670 Ayres Avenue does offer parking.
Does 10670 Ayres Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10670 Ayres Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10670 Ayres Avenue have a pool?
No, 10670 Ayres Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10670 Ayres Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10670 Ayres Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10670 Ayres Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10670 Ayres Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
