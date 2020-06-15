10670 Ayres Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

Super Bright Lower Corner 1BR + Chef Kitchen Brand New Appliances with Gorgeous Hardwood Floors and tons of windows. Brand new Fridge and Range!! Tons of Natural Light. Large and restored full bathroom. Walk out your front door and the new Google Pavillion Campus is across the street! Super high walk score. Walking distance to amazing restaurants and bars on Pico Blvd. Super central location in LA and ultra modern inside! Assigned parking for 1. Permitted and designated street parking zone through the city of West LA. Plush and updated gorgeous green spaces in common area. If you are moving from NYC, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Orange County, San Diego, Chicago, Washington DC, New York, Austin, Dallas, Boston, or any other major metro area, this is one of the best locations you can move to in LA in terms of proximity to every city. Major freeway access close by to all metro areas. 12 month lease only. OAC. Laundry On-site.



Professional Leasing Contact: Brian

iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text preferred on initial contact for efficiency purposes)



Local Employers:



SnapChat, Disney, NBC, Honest Company, Microsoft, Facebook, Google, Sony, NetFlix, Kaiser, Chase, Wells Fargo, City National Bank, Disney, NBC Universal, CBS, Electronic Arts Inc., Pop Media Group, Doner, Viacom, Paramount Pictures, Sunset Bronson Studios, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, YouTube, Nike, Equinox, Tesla, and many more!



Text only to Brian 310-975-4064 for more information and showings. Building is professionally managed.



Terms:



12 month lease

On Approved Credit



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/10670-ayres-ave-los-angeles-ca-90064-usa-unit-1br/40de399a-e646-4651-90ff-4246ec2eba77



(RLNE5741446)