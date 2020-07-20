All apartments in Los Angeles
10669 WELLWORTH Avenue
10669 WELLWORTH Avenue

10669 Wellworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10669 Wellworth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
hot tub
Major remodel, sleek & hip two story 5 bedroom 5 1/2 bath home with two master suites(one on each floor), large walk -ins closets, 2 story grand entry , very bright open floor plan corner home, gourmet kitchen with Brazilian quartzite granite counter tops, chef's appliances, Onyx breakfast island, sparkling salt water heated pool, great flow to backyard for entertainment, view of city lights from 2nd floor. Alarm system, washer & dryer, wide kitchen Aid refrigerator/freezer, Prof. hood fan, built-in microwave, 48in prof. range/ dual oven.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10669 WELLWORTH Avenue have any available units?
10669 WELLWORTH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10669 WELLWORTH Avenue have?
Some of 10669 WELLWORTH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10669 WELLWORTH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10669 WELLWORTH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10669 WELLWORTH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10669 WELLWORTH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10669 WELLWORTH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10669 WELLWORTH Avenue offers parking.
Does 10669 WELLWORTH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10669 WELLWORTH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10669 WELLWORTH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10669 WELLWORTH Avenue has a pool.
Does 10669 WELLWORTH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10669 WELLWORTH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10669 WELLWORTH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10669 WELLWORTH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
