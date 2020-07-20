10669 WELLWORTH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system parking pool hot tub

Major remodel, sleek & hip two story 5 bedroom 5 1/2 bath home with two master suites(one on each floor), large walk -ins closets, 2 story grand entry , very bright open floor plan corner home, gourmet kitchen with Brazilian quartzite granite counter tops, chef's appliances, Onyx breakfast island, sparkling salt water heated pool, great flow to backyard for entertainment, view of city lights from 2nd floor. Alarm system, washer & dryer, wide kitchen Aid refrigerator/freezer, Prof. hood fan, built-in microwave, 48in prof. range/ dual oven.