All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10653 CHIQUITA Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10653 CHIQUITA Street
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM

10653 CHIQUITA Street

10653 W Chiquita St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10653 W Chiquita St, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Please contact agent for information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10653 CHIQUITA Street have any available units?
10653 CHIQUITA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10653 CHIQUITA Street have?
Some of 10653 CHIQUITA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10653 CHIQUITA Street currently offering any rent specials?
10653 CHIQUITA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10653 CHIQUITA Street pet-friendly?
No, 10653 CHIQUITA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10653 CHIQUITA Street offer parking?
Yes, 10653 CHIQUITA Street offers parking.
Does 10653 CHIQUITA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10653 CHIQUITA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10653 CHIQUITA Street have a pool?
Yes, 10653 CHIQUITA Street has a pool.
Does 10653 CHIQUITA Street have accessible units?
No, 10653 CHIQUITA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10653 CHIQUITA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10653 CHIQUITA Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Citronia
18550 Citronia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College