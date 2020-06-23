Rent Calculator
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10653 CHIQUITA Street
10653 W Chiquita St
·
No Longer Available
Location
10653 W Chiquita St, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Studio City
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Please contact agent for information.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10653 CHIQUITA Street have any available units?
10653 CHIQUITA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10653 CHIQUITA Street have?
Some of 10653 CHIQUITA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10653 CHIQUITA Street currently offering any rent specials?
10653 CHIQUITA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10653 CHIQUITA Street pet-friendly?
No, 10653 CHIQUITA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 10653 CHIQUITA Street offer parking?
Yes, 10653 CHIQUITA Street offers parking.
Does 10653 CHIQUITA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10653 CHIQUITA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10653 CHIQUITA Street have a pool?
Yes, 10653 CHIQUITA Street has a pool.
Does 10653 CHIQUITA Street have accessible units?
No, 10653 CHIQUITA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10653 CHIQUITA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10653 CHIQUITA Street has units with dishwashers.
