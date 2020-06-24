10637 Hillrose Circle

Amenities

granite counters garage walk in closets fireplace

Luxurious Mediterranean style hilltop home with stunning views of the Mountains and Hills! When you step inside this 5 bedroom 4 bath home that has over 3,400 square feet of living space you will be in awe of the formal living room which features a high ceiling, fireplace and stunning chandelier. Pass the family room and you will come to the gourmet kitchen with Italian cabinets, granite counters and an island that every chef will love. The first floor also features an office, a bedroom with a bathroom, a guest bathroom, direct access to the garage and a sliding door leading to the beautiful yard. Walk up the travertine steps to the second floor, which features a Master Suite with a romantic fireplace and mountain and sunset views. The Master Bathroom has dual sinks, a Jacuzzi tub, a standing shower, and a custom built walk-in closet. The second floor also features three more bedrooms and another full bathroom. The final touches of this home include beautiful archways, stunning windows, recessed lighting, wrought iron railings, and gorgeous chandeliers.