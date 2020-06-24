All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10637 Hillrose Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10637 Hillrose Circle
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:23 PM

10637 Hillrose Circle

10637 Hillrose Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10637 Hillrose Circle, Los Angeles, CA 91040
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxurious Mediterranean style hilltop home with stunning views of the Mountains and Hills! When you step inside this 5 bedroom 4 bath home that has over 3,400 square feet of living space you will be in awe of the formal living room which features a high ceiling, fireplace and stunning chandelier. Pass the family room and you will come to the gourmet kitchen with Italian cabinets, granite counters and an island that every chef will love. The first floor also features an office, a bedroom with a bathroom, a guest bathroom, direct access to the garage and a sliding door leading to the beautiful yard. Walk up the travertine steps to the second floor, which features a Master Suite with a romantic fireplace and mountain and sunset views. The Master Bathroom has dual sinks, a Jacuzzi tub, a standing shower, and a custom built walk-in closet. The second floor also features three more bedrooms and another full bathroom. The final touches of this home include beautiful archways, stunning windows, recessed lighting, wrought iron railings, and gorgeous chandeliers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10637 Hillrose Circle have any available units?
10637 Hillrose Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10637 Hillrose Circle have?
Some of 10637 Hillrose Circle's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10637 Hillrose Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10637 Hillrose Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10637 Hillrose Circle pet-friendly?
No, 10637 Hillrose Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10637 Hillrose Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10637 Hillrose Circle offers parking.
Does 10637 Hillrose Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10637 Hillrose Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10637 Hillrose Circle have a pool?
No, 10637 Hillrose Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10637 Hillrose Circle have accessible units?
No, 10637 Hillrose Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10637 Hillrose Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 10637 Hillrose Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College