Los Angeles, CA
10630 Louise Avenue
Last updated June 14 2019 at 6:55 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10630 Louise Avenue
10630 Louise Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
10630 Louise Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills
Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Darling home in Extreemly popular and beautiful Granada hills neighborhood. Home has been updated! New stove, central heat and air
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10630 Louise Avenue have any available units?
10630 Louise Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 10630 Louise Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10630 Louise Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10630 Louise Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10630 Louise Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 10630 Louise Avenue offer parking?
No, 10630 Louise Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10630 Louise Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10630 Louise Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10630 Louise Avenue have a pool?
No, 10630 Louise Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10630 Louise Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10630 Louise Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10630 Louise Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10630 Louise Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10630 Louise Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10630 Louise Avenue has units with air conditioning.
