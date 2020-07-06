Rent Calculator
10622 1/2 S. Figueroa St.
Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:33 PM
10622 1/2 S. Figueroa St.
10622 1/2 S Figueroa St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Los Angeles
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location
10622 1/2 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90003
Congress Southeast
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8ec3fe9085 ----
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10622 1/2 S. Figueroa St. have any available units?
10622 1/2 S. Figueroa St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 10622 1/2 S. Figueroa St. currently offering any rent specials?
10622 1/2 S. Figueroa St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10622 1/2 S. Figueroa St. pet-friendly?
No, 10622 1/2 S. Figueroa St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 10622 1/2 S. Figueroa St. offer parking?
No, 10622 1/2 S. Figueroa St. does not offer parking.
Does 10622 1/2 S. Figueroa St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10622 1/2 S. Figueroa St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10622 1/2 S. Figueroa St. have a pool?
No, 10622 1/2 S. Figueroa St. does not have a pool.
Does 10622 1/2 S. Figueroa St. have accessible units?
No, 10622 1/2 S. Figueroa St. does not have accessible units.
Does 10622 1/2 S. Figueroa St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10622 1/2 S. Figueroa St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10622 1/2 S. Figueroa St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10622 1/2 S. Figueroa St. does not have units with air conditioning.
