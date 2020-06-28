Rent Calculator
10617 Main Street S
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:26 AM
1 of 12
10617 Main Street S
10617 S Main St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
10617 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA 90003
Congress Southeast
Location, Location, Location this 2 bedroom 1 bath first floor unit great floor plan close to freeways, shopping and restaurants.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10617 Main Street S have any available units?
10617 Main Street S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 10617 Main Street S currently offering any rent specials?
10617 Main Street S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10617 Main Street S pet-friendly?
No, 10617 Main Street S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 10617 Main Street S offer parking?
No, 10617 Main Street S does not offer parking.
Does 10617 Main Street S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10617 Main Street S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10617 Main Street S have a pool?
No, 10617 Main Street S does not have a pool.
Does 10617 Main Street S have accessible units?
No, 10617 Main Street S does not have accessible units.
Does 10617 Main Street S have units with dishwashers?
No, 10617 Main Street S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10617 Main Street S have units with air conditioning?
No, 10617 Main Street S does not have units with air conditioning.
