Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

10608 Debra Ave

10608 Debra Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10608 Debra Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Attached Guest House 2 Bed 2 Bath 820 sq ft in SFV - Property Id: 174253

Attached Guest House built in 2016. 820 sq ft 2 bed 2 bath open concept space.

** Available to view on 11/10/19**

Separate entrance.
Off street and driveway access parking.
Shared laundry.
Includes storage shed.
Close to great schools in the San Fernando Valley.
Shared yard and patio.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/174253p
Property Id 174253

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5291181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10608 Debra Ave have any available units?
10608 Debra Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10608 Debra Ave have?
Some of 10608 Debra Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10608 Debra Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10608 Debra Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10608 Debra Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10608 Debra Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10608 Debra Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10608 Debra Ave offers parking.
Does 10608 Debra Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10608 Debra Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10608 Debra Ave have a pool?
No, 10608 Debra Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10608 Debra Ave have accessible units?
No, 10608 Debra Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10608 Debra Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10608 Debra Ave has units with dishwashers.

