10608 Debra Ave

10608 Debra Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91344 Granada Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
microwave
Attached Guest House 2 Bed 2 Bath 820 sq ft in SFV - Property Id: 174253
Attached Guest House built in 2016. 820 sq ft 2 bed 2 bath open concept space.
** Available to view on 11/10/19**
Separate entrance. Off street and driveway access parking. Shared laundry. Includes storage shed. Close to great schools in the San Fernando Valley. Shared yard and patio. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/174253p Property Id 174253
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5291181)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
