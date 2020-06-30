10608 Debra Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Attached Guest House 2 Bed 2 Bath 820 sq ft in SFV - Property Id: 174253



Attached Guest House built in 2016. 820 sq ft 2 bed 2 bath open concept space.



** Available to view on 11/10/19**



Separate entrance.

Off street and driveway access parking.

Shared laundry.

Includes storage shed.

Close to great schools in the San Fernando Valley.

Shared yard and patio.

Property Id 174253



No Pets Allowed



