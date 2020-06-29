All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

10606 Hickory Street

10606 Hickory Street · No Longer Available
Location

10606 Hickory Street, Los Angeles, CA 90002
Watts

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
This home is priced to rent and won't be around for long. Newly remodeled 2 bed/ 1 bath NEW hardwood flooring/ tile throughout, new blinds, washer and dryer, family home.

(RLNE5649742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10606 Hickory Street have any available units?
10606 Hickory Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10606 Hickory Street have?
Some of 10606 Hickory Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10606 Hickory Street currently offering any rent specials?
10606 Hickory Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10606 Hickory Street pet-friendly?
No, 10606 Hickory Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10606 Hickory Street offer parking?
No, 10606 Hickory Street does not offer parking.
Does 10606 Hickory Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10606 Hickory Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10606 Hickory Street have a pool?
No, 10606 Hickory Street does not have a pool.
Does 10606 Hickory Street have accessible units?
No, 10606 Hickory Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10606 Hickory Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10606 Hickory Street does not have units with dishwashers.

