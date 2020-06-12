All apartments in Los Angeles
106 PALOMA Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

106 PALOMA Avenue

106 Paloma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

106 Paloma Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
Renovated Venice Charmer! Ideally located on a lovely walk street between Main and Ocean. Just a block from the beach and minutes from Abbot Kinney and Main street shops, galleries, great restaurants, and Venice's vibrant community. This fantastic remodeled 2 Bedroom unit has been fully updated, inside and out. Featuring wood floors, completely remodeled kitchen and beautiful bathroom. One parking space and your own washer and dryer are included with the rental.... how does it get any better than this! Come enjoy living your Venice beach dream!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 PALOMA Avenue have any available units?
106 PALOMA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 PALOMA Avenue have?
Some of 106 PALOMA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 PALOMA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
106 PALOMA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 PALOMA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 106 PALOMA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 106 PALOMA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 106 PALOMA Avenue offers parking.
Does 106 PALOMA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 PALOMA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 PALOMA Avenue have a pool?
No, 106 PALOMA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 106 PALOMA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 106 PALOMA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 106 PALOMA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 PALOMA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
