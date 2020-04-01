Rent Calculator
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1057 PALMS
1057 Palms Blvd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1057 Palms Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1057 PALMS have any available units?
1057 PALMS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1057 PALMS currently offering any rent specials?
1057 PALMS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1057 PALMS pet-friendly?
No, 1057 PALMS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1057 PALMS offer parking?
Yes, 1057 PALMS offers parking.
Does 1057 PALMS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1057 PALMS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1057 PALMS have a pool?
No, 1057 PALMS does not have a pool.
Does 1057 PALMS have accessible units?
No, 1057 PALMS does not have accessible units.
Does 1057 PALMS have units with dishwashers?
No, 1057 PALMS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1057 PALMS have units with air conditioning?
No, 1057 PALMS does not have units with air conditioning.
