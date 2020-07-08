1057 PALMS

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

BEAUTIFUL! Architectural one level home 4Bedrooms & 4Bathrooms where each bedroom has its own bathroom! Master Suite features a large walk-in closet, slider leading to the backyard, double vanity, spa tub and spa shower that is sure to impress. Fully remodeled with a large open floor plan, wood flooring, kitchen with white shaker cabinets, and quartz countertop easy access to everything west and east. Don't miss your chance to live seconds away from Rose Ave, Abbot Kinney and only a short ride away to the beach!