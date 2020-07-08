All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:38 PM

1057 PALMS

1057 Palms Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1057 Palms Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
BEAUTIFUL! Architectural one level home 4Bedrooms & 4Bathrooms where each bedroom has its own bathroom! Master Suite features a large walk-in closet, slider leading to the backyard, double vanity, spa tub and spa shower that is sure to impress. Fully remodeled with a large open floor plan, wood flooring, kitchen with white shaker cabinets, and quartz countertop easy access to everything west and east. Don't miss your chance to live seconds away from Rose Ave, Abbot Kinney and only a short ride away to the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1057 PALMS have any available units?
1057 PALMS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1057 PALMS have?
Some of 1057 PALMS's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1057 PALMS currently offering any rent specials?
1057 PALMS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1057 PALMS pet-friendly?
No, 1057 PALMS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1057 PALMS offer parking?
Yes, 1057 PALMS offers parking.
Does 1057 PALMS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1057 PALMS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1057 PALMS have a pool?
No, 1057 PALMS does not have a pool.
Does 1057 PALMS have accessible units?
No, 1057 PALMS does not have accessible units.
Does 1057 PALMS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1057 PALMS has units with dishwashers.

