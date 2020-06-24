All apartments in Los Angeles
10564 LAURISTON Avenue
10564 LAURISTON Avenue

10564 Lauriston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10564 Lauriston Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Totally updated 3 bed/1.75 bath charming Traditional privately landscaped and gated on quiet mid-block location. Front brick walkway leads to entry & sun-filled spacious open floor plan w/ living room & dining area including plantation shutters, crown molding & built-in office area overlooking private backyard w/ slate-tiled patio. Updated kitchen w/ quartz countertops, gas range/oven, farm sink w/ window to backyard, laundry area & access to backyard & garage. Master suite w/ attached tile finished 3/4 bath. Large 2nd bedroom w/ double closet. Separate 3rd bedroom off living room w/ sliding door to backyard. Features include hardwood flooring throughout, central a/c/heat, newly painted interior and 2-car garage w/ access through backyard. Refrigerator, washer/dryer included with lease. Close proximity to Century City & UCLA. Available April 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10564 LAURISTON Avenue have any available units?
10564 LAURISTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10564 LAURISTON Avenue have?
Some of 10564 LAURISTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10564 LAURISTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10564 LAURISTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10564 LAURISTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10564 LAURISTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10564 LAURISTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10564 LAURISTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 10564 LAURISTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10564 LAURISTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10564 LAURISTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 10564 LAURISTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10564 LAURISTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10564 LAURISTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10564 LAURISTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10564 LAURISTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
