10564 LAURISTON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Totally updated 3 bed/1.75 bath charming Traditional privately landscaped and gated on quiet mid-block location. Front brick walkway leads to entry & sun-filled spacious open floor plan w/ living room & dining area including plantation shutters, crown molding & built-in office area overlooking private backyard w/ slate-tiled patio. Updated kitchen w/ quartz countertops, gas range/oven, farm sink w/ window to backyard, laundry area & access to backyard & garage. Master suite w/ attached tile finished 3/4 bath. Large 2nd bedroom w/ double closet. Separate 3rd bedroom off living room w/ sliding door to backyard. Features include hardwood flooring throughout, central a/c/heat, newly painted interior and 2-car garage w/ access through backyard. Refrigerator, washer/dryer included with lease. Close proximity to Century City & UCLA. Available April 1st.