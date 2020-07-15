10560 Wilshire Blvd. # 1005

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room concierge gym parking pool hot tub lobby sauna valet service

Rarely available 10th floor condo in the prestigious Ten Five Sixty full-service tower - Don't miss this opportunity to call this chic sun-filled residence your home as units in this building rarely come on the market for lease. The single-level condo welcomes you with a sun-filled living/dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows and two balconies with beautiful views of city lights, mountains and sunset. Presented with hardwood floors, large kitchen, in-unit washer/dryer, plentiful closets and three balconies. Building amenities include valet parking, concierge services, conference room, recently renovated lobby, well-equipped exercise room, a swimming pool, sauna and spa.



(RLNE5878197)