Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:05 PM

10560 Wilshire Blvd. # 1005

10560 Wilshire Boulevard · (818) 653-1393
Location

10560 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10560 Wilshire Blvd. # 1005 · Avail. now

$7,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2152 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
concierge
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
lobby
sauna
valet service
Rarely available 10th floor condo in the prestigious Ten Five Sixty full-service tower - Don't miss this opportunity to call this chic sun-filled residence your home as units in this building rarely come on the market for lease. The single-level condo welcomes you with a sun-filled living/dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows and two balconies with beautiful views of city lights, mountains and sunset. Presented with hardwood floors, large kitchen, in-unit washer/dryer, plentiful closets and three balconies. Building amenities include valet parking, concierge services, conference room, recently renovated lobby, well-equipped exercise room, a swimming pool, sauna and spa.

(RLNE5878197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10560 Wilshire Blvd. # 1005 have any available units?
10560 Wilshire Blvd. # 1005 has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10560 Wilshire Blvd. # 1005 have?
Some of 10560 Wilshire Blvd. # 1005's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10560 Wilshire Blvd. # 1005 currently offering any rent specials?
10560 Wilshire Blvd. # 1005 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10560 Wilshire Blvd. # 1005 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10560 Wilshire Blvd. # 1005 is pet friendly.
Does 10560 Wilshire Blvd. # 1005 offer parking?
Yes, 10560 Wilshire Blvd. # 1005 offers parking.
Does 10560 Wilshire Blvd. # 1005 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10560 Wilshire Blvd. # 1005 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10560 Wilshire Blvd. # 1005 have a pool?
Yes, 10560 Wilshire Blvd. # 1005 has a pool.
Does 10560 Wilshire Blvd. # 1005 have accessible units?
No, 10560 Wilshire Blvd. # 1005 does not have accessible units.
Does 10560 Wilshire Blvd. # 1005 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10560 Wilshire Blvd. # 1005 does not have units with dishwashers.
