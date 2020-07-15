10560 Wilshire Blvd. # 1005

Amenities
Rarely available 10th floor condo in the prestigious Ten Five Sixty full-service tower - Don't miss this opportunity to call this chic sun-filled residence your home as units in this building rarely come on the market for lease. The single-level condo welcomes you with a sun-filled living/dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows and two balconies with beautiful views of city lights, mountains and sunset. Presented with hardwood floors, large kitchen, in-unit washer/dryer, plentiful closets and three balconies. Building amenities include valet parking, concierge services, conference room, recently renovated lobby, well-equipped exercise room, a swimming pool, sauna and spa.
(RLNE5878197)