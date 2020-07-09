10554 National Blvd 8

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed

BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM WITH BALCONY IN PALMS - Property Id: 257901



Central Palms! Sprawling 1,050 sq ft, 2 + 1 with In Unit Washer, Dryer, Large Balcony and Parking!

New to market! Sprawling, 1,050 sq.ft, 2 Bedroom + 1 Bath on National Blvd. Recently remodeled with attractive laminate floors throughout apartment home. Open concept floor plan with spacious living/dining area leading to balcony with a sweeping view. Modern, galley kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances; ample counter space and cabinetry. Evenly sized bedrooms and walk in closet. New in unit, washer and dryer. Additional storage space in hallway. Assigned Parking. Owner pays for water and trash



Convenient to UCLA, USC, LMU, SMC, the 405,10 & 90 Freeways.



$2,895 security deposit

Cat ok with additional security



Fair Housing Compliant

Professionally Managed

