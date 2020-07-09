10554 National Blvd 8

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM WITH BALCONY IN PALMS - Property Id: 257901
Central Palms! Sprawling 1,050 sq ft, 2 + 1 with In Unit Washer, Dryer, Large Balcony and Parking!
New to market! Sprawling, 1,050 sq.ft, 2 Bedroom + 1 Bath on National Blvd. Recently remodeled with attractive laminate floors throughout apartment home. Open concept floor plan with spacious living/dining area leading to balcony with a sweeping view. Modern, galley kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances; ample counter space and cabinetry. Evenly sized bedrooms and walk in closet. New in unit, washer and dryer. Additional storage space in hallway. Assigned Parking. Owner pays for water and trash
Convenient to UCLA, USC, LMU, SMC, the 405,10 & 90 Freeways.
$2,895 security deposit
Cat ok with additional security
Fair Housing Compliant
Professionally Managed
No Dogs Allowed
