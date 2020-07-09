All apartments in Los Angeles
10554 National Blvd 8

10554 National Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10554 National Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM WITH BALCONY IN PALMS - Property Id: 257901

BRAND NEW TO MARKET
REQUEST A VIRTUAL TOUR

Central Palms! Sprawling 1,050 sq ft, 2 + 1 with In Unit Washer, Dryer, Large Balcony and Parking!
Virtual Tour Available! Please contact Life Knyper for a time to view.
or visit www.gpkassociates.com to tour current availability!

New to market! Sprawling, 1,050 sq.ft, 2 Bedroom + 1 Bath on National Blvd. Recently remodeled with attractive laminate floors throughout apartment home. Open concept floor plan with spacious living/dining area leading to balcony with a sweeping view. Modern, galley kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances; ample counter space and cabinetry. Evenly sized bedrooms and walk in closet. New in unit, washer and dryer. Additional storage space in hallway. Assigned Parking. Owner pays for water and trash

Convenient to UCLA, USC, LMU, SMC, the 405,10 & 90 Freeways.

$2,895 security deposit
Cat ok with additional security

Fair Housing Compliant
Professionally Managed
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257901
Property Id 257901

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5784600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10554 National Blvd 8 have any available units?
10554 National Blvd 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10554 National Blvd 8 have?
Some of 10554 National Blvd 8's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10554 National Blvd 8 currently offering any rent specials?
10554 National Blvd 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10554 National Blvd 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10554 National Blvd 8 is pet friendly.
Does 10554 National Blvd 8 offer parking?
Yes, 10554 National Blvd 8 offers parking.
Does 10554 National Blvd 8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10554 National Blvd 8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10554 National Blvd 8 have a pool?
No, 10554 National Blvd 8 does not have a pool.
Does 10554 National Blvd 8 have accessible units?
No, 10554 National Blvd 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 10554 National Blvd 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10554 National Blvd 8 has units with dishwashers.

