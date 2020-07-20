Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10546 Hillhaven Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10546 Hillhaven Avenue
Last updated March 30 2019 at 5:35 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10546 Hillhaven Avenue
10546 Hillhaven Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
10546 Hillhaven Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Sunland-Tujunga
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very private, 3 bedroom 3 bath house with 2 car garage, 2 Master suites with sunk in tubs, pets are OK.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10546 Hillhaven Avenue have any available units?
10546 Hillhaven Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 10546 Hillhaven Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10546 Hillhaven Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10546 Hillhaven Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10546 Hillhaven Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10546 Hillhaven Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10546 Hillhaven Avenue offers parking.
Does 10546 Hillhaven Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10546 Hillhaven Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10546 Hillhaven Avenue have a pool?
No, 10546 Hillhaven Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10546 Hillhaven Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10546 Hillhaven Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10546 Hillhaven Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10546 Hillhaven Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10546 Hillhaven Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10546 Hillhaven Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Los Angeles
North Hollywood
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Northridge
Sherman Oaks
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College