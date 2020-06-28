Rent Calculator
10544 Stanwin Avenue
Last updated December 5 2019 at 8:02 AM
10544 Stanwin Avenue
10544 Stanwin Avenue
Location
10544 Stanwin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91345
Mission Hills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
do not go direct, , please text agent with any questions. house move in ready
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10544 Stanwin Avenue have any available units?
10544 Stanwin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 10544 Stanwin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10544 Stanwin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10544 Stanwin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10544 Stanwin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 10544 Stanwin Avenue offer parking?
No, 10544 Stanwin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10544 Stanwin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10544 Stanwin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10544 Stanwin Avenue have a pool?
No, 10544 Stanwin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10544 Stanwin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10544 Stanwin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10544 Stanwin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10544 Stanwin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10544 Stanwin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10544 Stanwin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
