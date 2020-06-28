All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10544 Stanwin Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10544 Stanwin Avenue
Last updated December 5 2019 at 8:02 AM

10544 Stanwin Avenue

10544 Stanwin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10544 Stanwin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91345
Mission Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
do not go direct, , please text agent with any questions. house move in ready

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10544 Stanwin Avenue have any available units?
10544 Stanwin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 10544 Stanwin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10544 Stanwin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10544 Stanwin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10544 Stanwin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10544 Stanwin Avenue offer parking?
No, 10544 Stanwin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10544 Stanwin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10544 Stanwin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10544 Stanwin Avenue have a pool?
No, 10544 Stanwin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10544 Stanwin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10544 Stanwin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10544 Stanwin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10544 Stanwin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10544 Stanwin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10544 Stanwin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College