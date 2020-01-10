Rent Calculator
10530 KINNARD Avenue
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM
10530 KINNARD Avenue
10530 Kinnard Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10530 Kinnard Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10530 KINNARD Avenue have any available units?
10530 KINNARD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10530 KINNARD Avenue have?
Some of 10530 KINNARD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10530 KINNARD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10530 KINNARD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10530 KINNARD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10530 KINNARD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 10530 KINNARD Avenue offer parking?
No, 10530 KINNARD Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10530 KINNARD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10530 KINNARD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10530 KINNARD Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10530 KINNARD Avenue has a pool.
Does 10530 KINNARD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10530 KINNARD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10530 KINNARD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10530 KINNARD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
