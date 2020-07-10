All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:34 PM

10521 Leolang Avenue

10521 Leolang Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10521 Leolang Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91040
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Located in a sought-after area in Sunland is a fabulous home for Lease! Nestled on a 5,764sqft of land featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1,560sqft of living space! A beautiful crafted front door leads you into a bright and spacious living room with a soaring vaulted ceiling, wall niches and a corner fireplace, perfect for colder weather! Through the dining room you will find the charming kitchen with granite counter-tops, back-splash, and stainless-steel appliances. Bedrooms in the home are well-illuminated, spacious and offers ample closet space. Master bedroom is complete with a vaulted ceiling, private ensuite bath equipped with a soaking tub and a large closet! Throughout the home you will find wood and tile flooring, baseboard moldings, smooth ceilings, recessed lighting and wall niches! This Lease also includes all appliances (washer, dryer and refrigerator), plus a wonderful office/bonus room!! Outside presents an inviting and open patio space, perfect for family gatherings, entertaining guests and for adding seating too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10521 Leolang Avenue have any available units?
10521 Leolang Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10521 Leolang Avenue have?
Some of 10521 Leolang Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10521 Leolang Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10521 Leolang Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10521 Leolang Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10521 Leolang Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10521 Leolang Avenue offer parking?
No, 10521 Leolang Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10521 Leolang Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10521 Leolang Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10521 Leolang Avenue have a pool?
No, 10521 Leolang Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10521 Leolang Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10521 Leolang Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10521 Leolang Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10521 Leolang Avenue has units with dishwashers.

