10521 Leolang Avenue

Located in a sought-after area in Sunland is a fabulous home for Lease! Nestled on a 5,764sqft of land featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1,560sqft of living space! A beautiful crafted front door leads you into a bright and spacious living room with a soaring vaulted ceiling, wall niches and a corner fireplace, perfect for colder weather! Through the dining room you will find the charming kitchen with granite counter-tops, back-splash, and stainless-steel appliances. Bedrooms in the home are well-illuminated, spacious and offers ample closet space. Master bedroom is complete with a vaulted ceiling, private ensuite bath equipped with a soaking tub and a large closet! Throughout the home you will find wood and tile flooring, baseboard moldings, smooth ceilings, recessed lighting and wall niches! This Lease also includes all appliances (washer, dryer and refrigerator), plus a wonderful office/bonus room!! Outside presents an inviting and open patio space, perfect for family gatherings, entertaining guests and for adding seating too!