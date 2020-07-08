Rent Calculator
10517 Greenburn Avenue
Last updated January 17 2020 at 6:17 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10517 Greenburn Avenue
10517 Greenburn Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
10517 Greenburn Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91040
Sunland-Tujunga
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Real feeling of being at home!!! Beautiful cozy 3 bed 2 bath house. Completely remodeled. Great neighborhood. Very close to shopping centers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10517 Greenburn Avenue have any available units?
10517 Greenburn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10517 Greenburn Avenue have?
Some of 10517 Greenburn Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10517 Greenburn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10517 Greenburn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10517 Greenburn Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10517 Greenburn Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 10517 Greenburn Avenue offer parking?
No, 10517 Greenburn Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10517 Greenburn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10517 Greenburn Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10517 Greenburn Avenue have a pool?
No, 10517 Greenburn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10517 Greenburn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10517 Greenburn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10517 Greenburn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10517 Greenburn Avenue has units with dishwashers.
