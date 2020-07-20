All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10514 Kinnard Ave
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

10514 Kinnard Ave

10514 Kinnard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10514 Kinnard Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Luxurious 3 Bdr, 3 Bath Spanish-Style Home in the Heart of Prime Westwood/Century City - Location! Location!! Location!!! This spectacular, beautifully remodeled 3-bedroom, 3-baths house in fantastic Westwood area is centrally located in a quiet residential neighborhood, minutes from UCLA, Century City Mall, Westwood Village and Downtown Beverly Hills.
This house boasts traditional Spanish-style architectural details with todays modern conveniences and features open and bright floor plan, magnificent designer kitchen with granite countertops, wood cabinets and stainless-steel appliances (double door refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher), dining area and large living room with fireplace, great natural light, hardwood floors, huge windows and French doors that lead to private gated front yard.
Each of three bedrooms has its own beautifully remodeled bathroom!
Private and romantic backyard is perfect for entertaining with gorgeous wood deck, BBQ area, stone & terracotta tiles, wood gazebo, flowers and mature fruit trees. Garage is not included in lease.

Laundry room with washer, dryer and additional storage space, central AC, hardwood and tile floors, high ceilings, recessed lighting, gated private front yard, large back patio with gas BBQ and long gated driveway to the garage!
Please make sure that you leave your phone number on your inquiry
One year minimum lease. $8,000.00 security deposit.
Background check will be completed with application.
Please call Lysa
818-272-5309
Lic #01705185
RPM SouthSFV
We follow all fair housing laws

(RLNE4829544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10514 Kinnard Ave have any available units?
10514 Kinnard Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10514 Kinnard Ave have?
Some of 10514 Kinnard Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10514 Kinnard Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10514 Kinnard Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10514 Kinnard Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10514 Kinnard Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10514 Kinnard Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10514 Kinnard Ave offers parking.
Does 10514 Kinnard Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10514 Kinnard Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10514 Kinnard Ave have a pool?
No, 10514 Kinnard Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10514 Kinnard Ave have accessible units?
No, 10514 Kinnard Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10514 Kinnard Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10514 Kinnard Ave has units with dishwashers.
