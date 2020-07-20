10514 Kinnard Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Luxurious 3 Bdr, 3 Bath Spanish-Style Home in the Heart of Prime Westwood/Century City - Location! Location!! Location!!! This spectacular, beautifully remodeled 3-bedroom, 3-baths house in fantastic Westwood area is centrally located in a quiet residential neighborhood, minutes from UCLA, Century City Mall, Westwood Village and Downtown Beverly Hills.

This house boasts traditional Spanish-style architectural details with todays modern conveniences and features open and bright floor plan, magnificent designer kitchen with granite countertops, wood cabinets and stainless-steel appliances (double door refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher), dining area and large living room with fireplace, great natural light, hardwood floors, huge windows and French doors that lead to private gated front yard.

Each of three bedrooms has its own beautifully remodeled bathroom!

Private and romantic backyard is perfect for entertaining with gorgeous wood deck, BBQ area, stone & terracotta tiles, wood gazebo, flowers and mature fruit trees. Garage is not included in lease.



Laundry room with washer, dryer and additional storage space, central AC, hardwood and tile floors, high ceilings, recessed lighting, gated private front yard, large back patio with gas BBQ and long gated driveway to the garage!

Please make sure that you leave your phone number on your inquiry

One year minimum lease. $8,000.00 security deposit.

Background check will be completed with application.

Please call Lysa

818-272-5309

Lic #01705185

RPM SouthSFV

We follow all fair housing laws



(RLNE4829544)