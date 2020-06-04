All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 23 2020 at 9:25 AM

Location

10510 Mather Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91040
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One Bedroom, Living Room, Eating Are in Kitchen plus a nice Sun Room with view of the Mountains. Located at rear of lot. Free standing Range/Oven, Refrigerator. Off street parking on left side of garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

