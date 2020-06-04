10510 Mather Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91040 Sunland-Tujunga
Amenities
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One Bedroom, Living Room, Eating Are in Kitchen plus a nice Sun Room with view of the Mountains. Located at rear of lot. Free standing Range/Oven, Refrigerator. Off street parking on left side of garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10510 Mather Avenue have any available units?
10510 Mather Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.