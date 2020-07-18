All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10501 Wilshire Blvd 2108.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10501 Wilshire Blvd 2108
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

10501 Wilshire Blvd 2108

10501 Wilshire Boulevard · (310) 948-4866
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10501 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2108 · Avail. now

$4,449

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 882 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
gym
parking
pool
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
lobby
valet service
Wilshire Corridor w/ panoramic city & Ocean views - Property Id: 186256

Updated condo with plenty of natural sun and views throughout. This condo is on the 21st floor with a large patio overlooking Wilshire Blvd with panoramic views of Century City, Downtown Los Angeles, Santa Monica & the Ocean. It's substantial living area which includes versatile space that can be used for a dining, office, or partitioned for an additional guest. Adore your modernized kitchen with new appliances. Master bedroom with picturesque views. Scenic views from sunrise to sunset.

Perfect home for couple, single, out of town business people, or a student given its close location to UCLA. It is a short drive to Century City, Westwood, & Beverly Hills.

Wilshire Regent offers a wide variety of amenities including concierge, resident & free guest valet parking, remodeled large gym, pool, sun deck, hot tub, lobby, conference & banquet facilities, & guest suites available for your guests/parents to rent. Living at Wilshire Regent is the definition of luxury & convenience all in one.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/10501-wilshire-blvd-los-angeles-ca-unit-2108/186256
Property Id 186256

(RLNE5950122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10501 Wilshire Blvd 2108 have any available units?
10501 Wilshire Blvd 2108 has a unit available for $4,449 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10501 Wilshire Blvd 2108 have?
Some of 10501 Wilshire Blvd 2108's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10501 Wilshire Blvd 2108 currently offering any rent specials?
10501 Wilshire Blvd 2108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10501 Wilshire Blvd 2108 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10501 Wilshire Blvd 2108 is pet friendly.
Does 10501 Wilshire Blvd 2108 offer parking?
Yes, 10501 Wilshire Blvd 2108 offers parking.
Does 10501 Wilshire Blvd 2108 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10501 Wilshire Blvd 2108 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10501 Wilshire Blvd 2108 have a pool?
Yes, 10501 Wilshire Blvd 2108 has a pool.
Does 10501 Wilshire Blvd 2108 have accessible units?
No, 10501 Wilshire Blvd 2108 does not have accessible units.
Does 10501 Wilshire Blvd 2108 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10501 Wilshire Blvd 2108 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 10501 Wilshire Blvd 2108?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity