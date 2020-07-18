10501 Wilshire Blvd 2108

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly concierge gym parking pool guest suite hot tub internet access lobby valet service

Wilshire Corridor w/ panoramic city & Ocean views - Property Id: 186256



Updated condo with plenty of natural sun and views throughout. This condo is on the 21st floor with a large patio overlooking Wilshire Blvd with panoramic views of Century City, Downtown Los Angeles, Santa Monica & the Ocean. It's substantial living area which includes versatile space that can be used for a dining, office, or partitioned for an additional guest. Adore your modernized kitchen with new appliances. Master bedroom with picturesque views. Scenic views from sunrise to sunset.



Perfect home for couple, single, out of town business people, or a student given its close location to UCLA. It is a short drive to Century City, Westwood, & Beverly Hills.



Wilshire Regent offers a wide variety of amenities including concierge, resident & free guest valet parking, remodeled large gym, pool, sun deck, hot tub, lobby, conference & banquet facilities, & guest suites available for your guests/parents to rent. Living at Wilshire Regent is the definition of luxury & convenience all in one.

